SpyCloud Enterprise Protection is an identity threat protection platform that monitors and remediates compromised credentials and exposed identity data across the dark web. The platform provides automated detection of employee, consumer, and third-party vendor identities that have been exposed in data breaches, malware infections, and phishing attacks. It continuously scans darknet sources to identify stolen credentials, session cookies, financial data, and personally identifiable information (PII) associated with organizational users. Key capabilities include: - Automated credential monitoring across breach databases and malware logs - Session hijacking prevention through detection of stolen authentication tokens - Account takeover (ATO) prevention for both employee and consumer accounts - Malware exposure remediation for infected user devices - Third-party vendor risk assessment and monitoring - Investigation tools with AI-powered insights for threat analysis - Integration capabilities with existing security tools and workflows The solution offers multiple deployment options including Enterprise Protection for employee security, Consumer Risk Protection for customer account security, and specialized investigation modules for security teams. It provides APIs and integrations to connect with SIEM systems, identity management platforms, and other security infrastructure. SpyCloud maintains databases of compromised credentials and identity information collected from various sources including data breaches, malware command-and-control servers, and phishing campaigns to enable proactive threat detection and response.