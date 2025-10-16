Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Description

Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is a data security solution that discovers, monitors, and protects sensitive data across multiple business channels. The solution provides coverage for data in-motion and at-rest across on-premises networks, hybrid users, endpoints, email, SaaS applications (both sanctioned and unsanctioned), private apps, clouds, secure browsers, and GenAI applications. The platform uses AI-powered data classification through Precision AI technology, incorporating machine learning models and large language models (LLMs) to classify various forms of data. It includes over 1,000 data identifiers, 100+ trainable ML classifiers, 300+ LLM-augmented identifiers, and supports exact data matching (EDM) for over 2 billion records. The system also features optical character recognition (OCR), dictionary keywords, and document fingerprinting capabilities. The solution offers unified management with a single set of policies that can be applied consistently across all channels. It automatically detects shadow data across the business landscape and enables organizations to adjust rules across all channels for compliance purposes. The platform includes policy migration capabilities, prioritized onboarding, and integration with Strata CoPilot for simplified operations. The system continuously monitors and retrains models by incorporating customer feedback to reduce false positives and manual work. It is designed to scale without requiring policy recreation and provides context-aware classification to focus on actual risks rather than false alerts.