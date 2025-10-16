Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks and clouds
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks and clouds
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Description
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is a data security solution that discovers, monitors, and protects sensitive data across multiple business channels. The solution provides coverage for data in-motion and at-rest across on-premises networks, hybrid users, endpoints, email, SaaS applications (both sanctioned and unsanctioned), private apps, clouds, secure browsers, and GenAI applications. The platform uses AI-powered data classification through Precision AI technology, incorporating machine learning models and large language models (LLMs) to classify various forms of data. It includes over 1,000 data identifiers, 100+ trainable ML classifiers, 300+ LLM-augmented identifiers, and supports exact data matching (EDM) for over 2 billion records. The system also features optical character recognition (OCR), dictionary keywords, and document fingerprinting capabilities. The solution offers unified management with a single set of policies that can be applied consistently across all channels. It automatically detects shadow data across the business landscape and enables organizations to adjust rules across all channels for compliance purposes. The platform includes policy migration capabilities, prioritized onboarding, and integration with Strata CoPilot for simplified operations. The system continuously monitors and retrains models by incorporating customer feedback to reduce false positives and manual work. It is designed to scale without requiring policy recreation and provides context-aware classification to focus on actual risks rather than false alerts.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.