Material Security is a detection and response platform designed specifically for cloud workspace environments including Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. The platform provides comprehensive security coverage across three main areas: email security, file security, and account security. The email security component automatically detects and remediates malicious emails that bypass native security controls. It uses machine learning and AI technologies to identify sophisticated phishing attempts and other email-based threats in real-time. The file security functionality protects sensitive content by managing sharing permissions and reducing data sprawl across cloud storage systems. It monitors file access patterns and automatically adjusts permissions to prevent unauthorized data exposure. The account security features harden cloud workspace accounts by detecting risky user behavior and containing potential security breaches. The platform provides identity threat detection capabilities and monitors for account takeover attempts. Material Security operates through a single-tenant architecture that keeps customer environments isolated. It integrates with cloud workspace APIs and audit logs to provide visibility into email, file, and user account activities. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities that can respond to threats without manual intervention. The solution offers posture management features that monitor configuration drift and risky behaviors automatically. It provides incident response workflows and maintains audit trails for all security actions. The platform is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and includes dedicated incident response protocols.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Mimecast Engage is a human risk management platform that combines AI-powered email security with security awareness training to protect against threats and reduce risks from user behavior.
Cloudflare Cloud Email Security is a cloud-based email protection service that safeguards organizations against phishing, malware, spam, and other email-borne threats through integrated threat detection and prevention capabilities.
An Outlook add-in that enables one-click reporting of suspicious emails to security teams with integrated statistics tracking and SMTP header collection.
A cloud-based email security platform that provides comprehensive protection against email threats through multiple security layers, threat intelligence integration, and seamless integration with existing email infrastructures.
MX Layer is a cloud-based email security platform that protects organizations against email threats through filtering, archiving, compliance, and data leak prevention capabilities.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that uses AI to detect and prevent outbound email breaches, misdirected emails, and accidental data exposure.
JustGuard is a cybersecurity platform that detects and takes down phishing attacks before they can harm businesses or their customers.
Suped is an email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring, email authentication management, and deliverability optimization tools to protect domains from spoofing and improve inbox placement rates.
An email security platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to detect, report, analyze, and remediate phishing attacks that bypass traditional security gateways.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.