29 September 2025
Email Security
Email Security
Cloud Security
Phishing
Threat Detection
Automation
Incident Response
Google Workspace
Microsoft 365
Data Protection
Ai
Material Security is a detection and response platform designed specifically for cloud workspace environments including Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. The platform provides comprehensive security coverage across three main areas: email security, file security, and account security. The email security component automatically detects and remediates malicious emails that bypass native security controls. It uses machine learning and AI technologies to identify sophisticated phishing attempts and other email-based threats in real-time. The file security functionality protects sensitive content by managing sharing permissions and reducing data sprawl across cloud storage systems. It monitors file access patterns and automatically adjusts permissions to prevent unauthorized data exposure. The account security features harden cloud workspace accounts by detecting risky user behavior and containing potential security breaches. The platform provides identity threat detection capabilities and monitors for account takeover attempts. Material Security operates through a single-tenant architecture that keeps customer environments isolated. It integrates with cloud workspace APIs and audit logs to provide visibility into email, file, and user account activities. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities that can respond to threats without manual intervention. The solution offers posture management features that monitor configuration drift and risky behaviors automatically. It provides incident response workflows and maintains audit trails for all security actions. The platform is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and includes dedicated incident response protocols.

