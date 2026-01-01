Lumen Lumen DefenderSM Description

Lumen Defender is a network security service that protects Lumen Internet On-Demand connections from internet-based threats. The service operates at the network edge to intercept malicious traffic before it reaches the customer's network perimeter. The service is powered by Black Lotus Labs, Lumen's threat intelligence team, and leverages visibility from the Lumen AS3356 network. It provides real-time threat visibility and automatic blocking of malicious inbound IP traffic based on configurable severity levels. Users can view active and blocked threats through the Control Center portal, which includes dashboards and reporting capabilities with 12-month historical data. The service offers IP lookup queries to examine details about malicious hosts including category, origin, protocol, and destination IP information. Two service tiers are available: Essentials blocks severe threats automatically, while Plus extends blocking to high and very high severity threats and adds custom allow/deny/monitor lists, email and text alerts, and logging of all blocked and unblocked threats. The service is compatible with IPv4 Internet On-Demand circuits with speeds up to 1 Gbps. It operates without requiring additional hardware and is managed through a self-service portal. Lumen Defender is designed to complement existing security measures by reducing threat volume at the network edge.