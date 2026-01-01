ITrust ITrust Signature Brick
Electronic signature software for signing PDF documents via web interface
ITrust ITrust Signature Brick
Electronic signature software for signing PDF documents via web interface
ITrust ITrust Signature Brick Description
ITrust Signature Brick is an electronic signature software that enables organizations to integrate document signing capabilities into their websites or intranets. The software allows users to legally sign PDF documents through a web interface and APIs that connect to PKI (Private Key Infrastructure) infrastructures. The solution operates through a workflow where users authenticate to a business application, enter required information, and invoke a signature wizard. Users accept terms of use, and the application generates a PDF file that is transmitted to the signature brick for signing. The software eliminates the need for printing, physical meetings, and paper archiving. The signature brick is designed as a plug-and-play solution or can be customized to meet specific customer requirements. It is adaptable to various technologies and can be integrated with different business applications through its API architecture. The software has been deployed by large institutions in Europe for signing contractual documents. The solution supports the dematerialization of processes and exchanges by providing a secure method for document signing that maintains legal validity while reducing paper usage, postage costs, and travel requirements for in-person signatures.
ITrust ITrust Signature Brick FAQ
Common questions about ITrust ITrust Signature Brick including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ITrust ITrust Signature Brick is Electronic signature software for signing PDF documents via web interface developed by ITrust. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Compliance, Digital Evidence.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership