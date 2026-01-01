ITrust ITrust Signature Brick Description

ITrust Signature Brick is an electronic signature software that enables organizations to integrate document signing capabilities into their websites or intranets. The software allows users to legally sign PDF documents through a web interface and APIs that connect to PKI (Private Key Infrastructure) infrastructures. The solution operates through a workflow where users authenticate to a business application, enter required information, and invoke a signature wizard. Users accept terms of use, and the application generates a PDF file that is transmitted to the signature brick for signing. The software eliminates the need for printing, physical meetings, and paper archiving. The signature brick is designed as a plug-and-play solution or can be customized to meet specific customer requirements. It is adaptable to various technologies and can be integrated with different business applications through its API architecture. The software has been deployed by large institutions in Europe for signing contractual documents. The solution supports the dematerialization of processes and exchanges by providing a secure method for document signing that maintains legal validity while reducing paper usage, postage costs, and travel requirements for in-person signatures.