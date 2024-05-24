Impart AI Runtime Protection
Impart AI Runtime Protection Description
Impart AI Runtime Protection is a runtime application protection platform that uses AI to manage security rules throughout their lifecycle. The platform deploys a lightweight agent that connects to existing logging and data pipelines to provide runtime protection for web applications, APIs, and AI applications. The product uses WebAssembly-based programmable runtime rules that can be generated, tested, revised, and deployed through existing engineering pipelines. It includes AI agents that continuously analyze traffic data to tune rules, investigate threats, and respond to attacks automatically. The platform provides protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, OWASP API Top 10 threats, and includes specific defenses for LLM-based applications. It supports modern deployment practices including regression testing, canary rules, and simulated blocking to enable safe production rollouts. Impart integrates with CI/CD workflows, allowing security teams to version control, review, and deploy runtime rules similar to application code. The platform includes capabilities for API discovery, runtime visibility, and content filtering. It processes traffic at scale, with documented performance of 1.5 million API requests per second. The system provides automated feedback loops for self-tuning protection rules and includes features for PCI compliance and CADR (Cloud Application Detection and Response). Security teams can create custom rules using natural language descriptions through the AI interface or use pre-built rule templates for common security scenarios.
Impart AI Runtime Protection is AI-powered runtime protection platform for web, API, and AI applications developed by Impart Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, API Security.
