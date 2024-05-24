Impart AI Runtime Protection Logo

Impart AI Runtime Protection

AI-powered runtime protection platform for web, API, and AI applications

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Impart AI Runtime Protection is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Impart AI Runtime Protection Description

Impart AI Runtime Protection is a runtime application protection platform that uses AI to manage security rules throughout their lifecycle. The platform deploys a lightweight agent that connects to existing logging and data pipelines to provide runtime protection for web applications, APIs, and AI applications. The product uses WebAssembly-based programmable runtime rules that can be generated, tested, revised, and deployed through existing engineering pipelines. It includes AI agents that continuously analyze traffic data to tune rules, investigate threats, and respond to attacks automatically. The platform provides protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, OWASP API Top 10 threats, and includes specific defenses for LLM-based applications. It supports modern deployment practices including regression testing, canary rules, and simulated blocking to enable safe production rollouts. Impart integrates with CI/CD workflows, allowing security teams to version control, review, and deploy runtime rules similar to application code. The platform includes capabilities for API discovery, runtime visibility, and content filtering. It processes traffic at scale, with documented performance of 1.5 million API requests per second. The system provides automated feedback loops for self-tuning protection rules and includes features for PCI compliance and CADR (Cloud Application Detection and Response). Security teams can create custom rules using natural language descriptions through the AI interface or use pre-built rule templates for common security scenarios.

Impart AI Runtime Protection FAQ

Common questions about Impart AI Runtime Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Impart AI Runtime Protection is AI-powered runtime protection platform for web, API, and AI applications developed by Impart Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, API Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →