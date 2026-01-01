HackNotice HackNotice
Platform for breach detection, dark web monitoring, and supply chain threat intel
HackNotice HackNotice
Platform for breach detection, dark web monitoring, and supply chain threat intel
HackNotice HackNotice Description
HackNotice is a threat intelligence platform that provides visibility into attacker activity across digital ecosystems. The platform monitors for data breaches, dark web exposures, ransomware alerts, and leaked credentials in real-time. The platform offers supply chain security monitoring by tracking attacker activity across vendor networks and fourth- and fifth-party dependencies. It provides Threat Factor scoring to assess risk based on observed attacker behavior rather than traditional security ratings. HackNotice collects intelligence from breach databases, dark web sources, infostealer logs, and ransomware listings. The platform delivers alerts through email and push notifications when compromised information is detected. The system includes search capabilities for investigating exposures and enriching security alerts with attack context. It supports multiple security workflows including incident response, threat intelligence, SOC operations, vendor risk management, and fraud prevention. HackNotice monitors various identifiers including internal accounts, vendor relationships, consumer credentials, and domain-related assets. The platform provides domain monitoring to detect infostealer malware infections on employee devices. The service includes consumer credential exposure detection to prevent account takeover and fraud in retail and financial services environments.
HackNotice HackNotice FAQ
Common questions about HackNotice HackNotice including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HackNotice HackNotice is Platform for breach detection, dark web monitoring, and supply chain threat intel developed by HackNotice. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring, Ransomware.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership