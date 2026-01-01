HackNotice HackNotice Description

HackNotice is a threat intelligence platform that provides visibility into attacker activity across digital ecosystems. The platform monitors for data breaches, dark web exposures, ransomware alerts, and leaked credentials in real-time. The platform offers supply chain security monitoring by tracking attacker activity across vendor networks and fourth- and fifth-party dependencies. It provides Threat Factor scoring to assess risk based on observed attacker behavior rather than traditional security ratings. HackNotice collects intelligence from breach databases, dark web sources, infostealer logs, and ransomware listings. The platform delivers alerts through email and push notifications when compromised information is detected. The system includes search capabilities for investigating exposures and enriching security alerts with attack context. It supports multiple security workflows including incident response, threat intelligence, SOC operations, vendor risk management, and fraud prevention. HackNotice monitors various identifiers including internal accounts, vendor relationships, consumer credentials, and domain-related assets. The platform provides domain monitoring to detect infostealer malware infections on employee devices. The service includes consumer credential exposure detection to prevent account takeover and fraud in retail and financial services environments.