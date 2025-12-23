Exeon Exeon.NDR
Exeon.NDR is a Network Detection and Response platform that provides network-level visibility to complement EDR and XDR solutions. The platform uses AI-driven anomaly detection to identify advanced persistent threats, lateral movement, command and control activity, and data exfiltration across on-premises, cloud, and IoT environments. The solution analyzes network metadata to detect suspicious behavior in real-time, including encrypted traffic, without requiring endpoint agents. It monitors east-west traffic, unmanaged devices, and hybrid infrastructure to identify threats that bypass traditional endpoint security tools. Exeon.NDR correlates network anomalies with endpoint, identity, and cloud signals to provide contextualized threat intelligence. The platform employs both supervised and unsupervised machine learning alongside static rule sets and signature-based detection for identifying zero-day exploits, beaconing activity, and dormant connections. The agentless deployment model enables coverage of IT, IoT, and OT networks, including routers, switches, firewalls, DNS servers, proxies, and cloud environments. The platform integrates with SIEM and SOAR systems to enable automated response workflows such as host quarantine and malicious flow blocking. Exeon.NDR supports compliance requirements including GDPR, DORA, and NIS2 through comprehensive network monitoring, audit logs, and threat forensics capabilities. The solution provides shadow IT discovery, asset inventory, and detection of misconfigurations and unauthorized access paths across hybrid environments.
