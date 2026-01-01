Egress Egress Protect Description

Egress Protect is an email encryption solution that provides end-to-end encryption for email communications. The product integrates with Microsoft 365 through Outlook Add-ins, API, and Integrated Cloud Email Gateway to secure email content and attachments using 256-bit AES encryption. The solution offers automatic and sender-initiated encryption options based on configurable policies. Users can apply granular access controls to restrict recipient actions such as forwarding, printing, copying, and downloading. Messages can be revoked after sending, and access can be restricted by time and geolocation. Egress Protect includes data classification integration with Microsoft Purview Information Protection to automate encryption decisions. The product supports large file transfers that bypass standard email size limitations, with all files compressed and encrypted before transmission. Recipients can authenticate using multiple methods including Egress credentials, shared secrets, one-click access, biometrics, or Microsoft/Google IDs. Machine learning assesses recipient profiles to enable trusted recipients to access content without additional authentication steps. The platform provides audit reports for tracking message access and events. Administrators can configure deployment in cloud-based, hybrid, or on-premises environments. The solution includes malware scanning for large file transfers and messages sent through the web portal. Reporting capabilities include visibility into secure message usage, supply chain communications, adoption rates, and classification label usage. The product holds certifications including Commercial Product Assurance, FIPS 140-2, and ISO 27001.