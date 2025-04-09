CYE Security Consulting Services 0 Commercial Updated 24 August 2025

CYE is a cybersecurity consulting firm that offers exposure management services with cyber risk quantification (CRQ) at its core. The company provides three main service areas: 1. Organizational Assessment: Evaluates security controls to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across an organization's infrastructure. 2. Strategic & Advisory Services: Develops customized security strategies to protect organizations and help them comply with relevant regulations. 3. Emergency & Operations: Provides incident response capabilities to investigate, contain, and recover from cyberattacks. CYE's approach combines technology and expert services through their Hyver platform, which includes: - Attack Route Visualization: Maps potential attack paths to business assets across environments - Cyber Risk Quantification: Calculates the financial impact of potential breaches compared to remediation costs - Mitigation Planning: Prioritizes security measures based on business KPIs and financial impact - Cybersecurity Maturity Assessment: Evaluates overall security capabilities and readiness The company serves multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, critical infrastructure, technology, and retail. According to their materials, CYE helps organizations reduce remediation time following cyber incidents and improve ROI on security budgets by focusing on the most exploitable threat vectors.