Checkmarx Checkmarx One DAST

Checkmarx One DAST is a dynamic application security testing solution that scans web applications and APIs in runtime environments. The product tests live applications to identify vulnerabilities that manifest during execution. The solution includes authentication capabilities that support complex login flows, two-factor authentication, and single sign-on through browser recording and script uploads. It provides automated configuration and YAML generation for setup processes. The platform tests REST, SOAP, and gRPC APIs in production and pre-production environments. It maintains a centralized API inventory that consolidates discoveries from both SAST and DAST scanning activities. Integration with CI/CD pipelines enables automated security testing throughout development workflows. The solution maps identified vulnerabilities to compliance requirements and provides compliance risk visibility across applications. The product incorporates Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) integration that consolidates security data into unified risk scores for vulnerability prioritization. It operates as part of the Checkmarx One platform, providing unified dashboards and workflows alongside other Checkmarx security tools. The solution includes policy correlation capabilities that connect vulnerabilities with organizational security policies to streamline remediation workflows. It provides reporting and verification features for authentication testing and vulnerability findings.
