Checkmarx Checkmarx One DAST Logo

Checkmarx Checkmarx One DAST

Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Checkmarx Checkmarx One DAST Description

Checkmarx One DAST is a dynamic application security testing solution that scans web applications and APIs in runtime environments. The product tests live applications to identify vulnerabilities that manifest during execution. The solution includes authentication capabilities that support complex login flows, two-factor authentication, and single sign-on through browser recording and script uploads. It provides automated configuration and YAML generation for setup processes. The platform tests REST, SOAP, and gRPC APIs in production and pre-production environments. It maintains a centralized API inventory that consolidates discoveries from both SAST and DAST scanning activities. Integration with CI/CD pipelines enables automated security testing throughout development workflows. The solution maps identified vulnerabilities to compliance requirements and provides compliance risk visibility across applications. The product incorporates Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) integration that consolidates security data into unified risk scores for vulnerability prioritization. It operates as part of the Checkmarx One platform, providing unified dashboards and workflows alongside other Checkmarx security tools. The solution includes policy correlation capabilities that connect vulnerabilities with organizational security policies to streamline remediation workflows. It provides reporting and verification features for authentication testing and vulnerability findings.

Checkmarx Checkmarx One DAST FAQ

Common questions about Checkmarx Checkmarx One DAST including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Checkmarx Checkmarx One DAST is Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing developed by Checkmarx. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Authentication.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →