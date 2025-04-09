Black Kilt Security Consulting Services Logo

Black Kilt Security Consulting Services

0
Commercial
14 September 2025
Consulting
Cybersecurity Consulting
Security Advisory
Security Strategy
Security Roadmap
Compliance
Security Engineering
Digital Forensics
Incident Response
Automation
Integration
Visit Website

Black Kilt Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm based in Ann Arbor, Michigan that provides specialized services to organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. The company offers five main service areas: Security Strategy services include strategic cybersecurity planning and roadmap development to help organizations establish security programs based on industry experience. Technology Integrations focus on connecting standalone security tools into cohesive solutions to improve return on investment and overall security posture. Compliance Consulting provides expertise in regulatory requirements and compliance frameworks across various industry sectors, helping organizations prepare for and pass audits. Security Engineering delivers technical implementation services including scripting, automation, configuration, customization, and third-party connections for security tools. Cyber Forensics conducts investigations and data discovery using specialized tools and techniques to identify and analyze security incidents and insider threats. The firm's consultants have extensive experience in cybersecurity, including incident response and breach remediation capabilities.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Cybersecurity Consulting

Security Advisory

Security Strategy

Security Roadmap

Compliance

Security Engineering

Digital Forensics

Incident Response

Automation

Integration

SIMILAR TOOLS

Strobes Security Consulting Services Logo
Strobes Security Consulting Services

Strobes Security Consulting Services provides an integrated cybersecurity platform that combines attack surface management, penetration testing, vulnerability management, and application security with expert consulting services.

Commercial
Consulting
CYE Security Consulting Services Logo
CYE Security Consulting Services

CYE provides cybersecurity consulting services that combine risk quantification, attack route visualization, and expert advisory to help organizations assess, quantify, and mitigate their cyber exposure in financial terms.

Commercial
Consulting
UnderDefense Virtual CISO Logo
UnderDefense Virtual CISO

A virtual CISO service that combines a security and compliance automation platform with expert support to provide organizations with cybersecurity leadership and operational capabilities.

Commercial
Consulting
Mandos Logo
Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Commercial
Consulting
audius Security and Audit Services Logo
audius Security and Audit Services

A comprehensive cybersecurity consulting service offering security assessments, risk analysis, and implementation of tailored information security management systems for organizations.

Commercial
Consulting
Inspira Enterprise Security Consulting Services Logo
Inspira Enterprise Security Consulting Services

A cybersecurity consulting service that provides security assessments, strategy development, and implementation guidance to organizations.

Commercial
Consulting
AKATI Sekurity Security Consulting Services Logo
AKATI Sekurity Security Consulting Services

AKATI Sekurity is a global cybersecurity consulting firm providing managed security services, governance and compliance, security consulting, and digital forensics and incident response across multiple industries.

Commercial
Consulting
Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services Logo
Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services

A cybersecurity consulting service that provides security assessments, compliance guidance, and strategic planning across multiple industries with flexible engagement models.

Commercial
Consulting

PINNED

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CybersecTools logoCybersecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy