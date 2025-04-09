Black Kilt Security Consulting Services

Black Kilt Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm based in Ann Arbor, Michigan that provides specialized services to organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. The company offers five main service areas: Security Strategy services include strategic cybersecurity planning and roadmap development to help organizations establish security programs based on industry experience. Technology Integrations focus on connecting standalone security tools into cohesive solutions to improve return on investment and overall security posture. Compliance Consulting provides expertise in regulatory requirements and compliance frameworks across various industry sectors, helping organizations prepare for and pass audits. Security Engineering delivers technical implementation services including scripting, automation, configuration, customization, and third-party connections for security tools. Cyber Forensics conducts investigations and data discovery using specialized tools and techniques to identify and analyze security incidents and insider threats. The firm's consultants have extensive experience in cybersecurity, including incident response and breach remediation capabilities.
