Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSP Description

Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSP is a cloud-based endpoint protection platform designed for managed service providers. The product is intended to deliver security services to multiple clients through a centralized management interface. The solution provides endpoint security capabilities that MSPs can deploy across their customer base. It operates through a cloud-native architecture, allowing service providers to manage security operations remotely without requiring on-premises infrastructure. The platform is built to support multi-tenant environments, enabling MSPs to segregate and manage security for different client organizations from a single console. This architecture allows service providers to scale their security offerings across multiple customers while maintaining operational efficiency. As part of Bitdefender's business security portfolio, the product incorporates endpoint protection technologies including malware detection, threat prevention, and security monitoring capabilities. The cloud delivery model eliminates the need for local server infrastructure and enables remote deployment and management of security controls. The solution is positioned within Bitdefender's MSP-focused offerings, providing service providers with tools to deliver security as a managed service to their client base.