Axur Platform 0 Commercial Updated 18 August 2025

Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Axur Platform is a comprehensive external cybersecurity solution that focuses on detecting and mitigating threats outside an organization's traditional security perimeter. The platform offers multiple integrated modules including: - Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI): Combines AI automation with human expertise to detect, analyze, and prioritize threats relevant to an organization's attack surface. - Brand Protection: Identifies and remediates brand impersonation attempts including phishing sites, typosquatting domains, fake social media profiles, and rogue applications. - Takedown Services: Provides automated removal of malicious content with notification capabilities, offering a 98.9% success rate with notifications within minutes for phishing sites. - Threat Hunting: Enables investigation of cyber threats with access to a database containing over 42 billion exposed credentials, malware metadata, and leaked information. - Deep & Dark Web Intelligence: Monitors hidden online spaces for leaked data and emerging threats, providing visibility into underground forums and marketplaces. - External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Maps an organization's digital footprint to identify exposed assets like subdomains, IPs, and open ports that could be vulnerable to attacks. - Data Leakage Protection: Detects exposed credentials and sensitive information across various web layers before they can be exploited. - Executive and VIP Protection: Focuses on protecting high-profile individuals from impersonation and data exposure. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate threat detection and response processes, with capabilities for integration with existing security stacks through APIs.