Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..

Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management: Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.