Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Veracode Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Veracode Application Risk Management
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review it should use Veracode Application Risk Management; its AI-powered fix recommendations cut the time from vulnerability discovery to remediation by weeks, not months. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, platform security, and supply chain risk,which means you're tracking vulnerabilities from code commit through production without stitching together separate tools. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or behavioral threat detection; Veracode stops at identifying and fixing flaws, not blocking attacks in flight.
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Veracode Application Risk Management vs Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs.
Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management: Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast). Veracode Application Risk Management differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management differentiates with Software Composition Analysis (SCA), AI-powered automated remediation with reference patches, Application Security Posture Management with Risk Manager.
Veracode Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Veracode Application Risk Management and Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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