Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Veracode Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Veracode Application Risk Management
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review it should use Veracode Application Risk Management; its AI-powered fix recommendations cut the time from vulnerability discovery to remediation by weeks, not months. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, platform security, and supply chain risk,which means you're tracking vulnerabilities from code commit through production without stitching together separate tools. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or behavioral threat detection; Veracode stops at identifying and fixing flaws, not blocking attacks in flight.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Veracode Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast). Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning. Veracode Application Risk Management differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Veracode Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Veracode Application Risk Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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