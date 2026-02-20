Vendict: AI-native platform for security questionnaire automation and GRC/TPRM. built by Vendict. Core capabilities include Security questionnaire response automation with up to 92% reduction in response time, RFP/RFI response automation with AI-driven answer generation and templates, GRC Mentor: hallucination-free AI compliance advisor for contextual GRC guidance..

Whistic AI: AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor assessments and security questionnaires. built by Whistic. Core capabilities include AI Assessment Copilot for automated vendor reviews, Smart Response for automated questionnaire completion, SOC 2 summary generation..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.