Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Whistic AI is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Whistic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Whistic AI's Smart Response engine, which completes assessments automatically instead of burning analyst hours on repetitive intake forms. The platform processes 40+ frameworks and generates confidence-scored reports with document citations, so you're not just automating busywork,you're documenting your due diligence. Skip this if your vendor risk program is mature and questionnaire volume is already manageable; Whistic AI shines when assessment velocity and consistency matter more than deep customization.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor assessments and security questionnaires
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Whistic AI for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Whistic AI: AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor assessments and security questionnaires. built by Whistic. Core capabilities include AI Assessment Copilot for automated vendor reviews, Smart Response for automated questionnaire completion, SOC 2 summary generation..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Whistic AI differentiates with AI Assessment Copilot for automated vendor reviews, Smart Response for automated questionnaire completion, SOC 2 summary generation.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Whistic AI is developed by Whistic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Whistic AI serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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