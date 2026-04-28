3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Vendict: AI-native platform for security questionnaire automation and GRC/TPRM. built by Vendict. Core capabilities include Security questionnaire response automation with up to 92% reduction in response time, RFP/RFI response automation with AI-driven answer generation and templates, GRC Mentor: hallucination-free AI compliance advisor for contextual GRC guidance..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.