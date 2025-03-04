TXOne OT Security: OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include OT zero trust security methodology, Installation-free asset and device scanning, Air-gapped environment protection..

TXOne Portable Inspector: USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices..

Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.