Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
TXOne OT Security is a commercial industrial control system security tool by TXOne Networks. TXOne Portable Inspector is a commercial industrial control system security tool by TXOne Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise manufacturers with legacy OT networks will find TXOne OT Security's value in zero trust segmentation that doesn't require ripping out unpatched systems; the installation-free asset scanning and air-gapped environment protection address the actual constraint of industrial settings where you can't just push agents everywhere. Coverage across ID.AM, PR.AA, and PR.PS reflects genuine asset visibility and access control, not just perimeter detection. Skip this if your priority is forensics and incident response depth; TXOne prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams with air-gapped ICS networks need TXOne Portable Inspector because it scans and remediates malware on disconnected devices without requiring agent installation, which eliminates the deployment friction that kills most OT security tools. The USB form factor with LED status indicators works in environments where you cannot push software, and the central console logs findings for compliance reporting against supply chain risk frameworks. Skip this if your operational technology is already networked and you need continuous monitoring; Portable Inspector is a periodic scan tool, not a real-time detection platform.
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation
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Common questions about comparing TXOne OT Security vs TXOne Portable Inspector for your industrial control system security needs.
TXOne OT Security: OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include OT zero trust security methodology, Installation-free asset and device scanning, Air-gapped environment protection..
TXOne Portable Inspector: USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in air-gapped environment protection. TXOne OT Security differentiates with OT zero trust security methodology, Installation-free asset and device scanning, ICS endpoint protection for extreme conditions. TXOne Portable Inspector differentiates with Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices.
TXOne OT Security is developed by TXOne Networks. TXOne Portable Inspector is developed by TXOne Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
TXOne OT Security and TXOne Portable Inspector serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases: both are Industrial Control System Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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