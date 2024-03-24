Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVEVA is a free industrial control system security tool. TXOne OT Security is a commercial industrial control system security tool by TXOne Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.
Mid-market and enterprise manufacturers with legacy OT networks will find TXOne OT Security's value in zero trust segmentation that doesn't require ripping out unpatched systems; the installation-free asset scanning and air-gapped environment protection address the actual constraint of industrial settings where you can't just push agents everywhere. Coverage across ID.AM, PR.AA, and PR.PS reflects genuine asset visibility and access control, not just perimeter detection. Skip this if your priority is forensics and incident response depth; TXOne prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over post-breach investigation.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
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Common questions about comparing AVEVA vs TXOne OT Security for your industrial control system security needs.
AVEVA: AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors..
TXOne OT Security: OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include OT zero trust security methodology, Installation-free asset and device scanning, Air-gapped environment protection..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVEVA and TXOne OT Security serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases: both are Industrial Control System Security tools, both cover Critical Infrastructure. Key differences: AVEVA is Free while TXOne OT Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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