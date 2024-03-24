Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVEVA is a free industrial control system security tool. TXOne Portable Inspector is a commercial industrial control system security tool by TXOne Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams with air-gapped ICS networks need TXOne Portable Inspector because it scans and remediates malware on disconnected devices without requiring agent installation, which eliminates the deployment friction that kills most OT security tools. The USB form factor with LED status indicators works in environments where you cannot push software, and the central console logs findings for compliance reporting against supply chain risk frameworks. Skip this if your operational technology is already networked and you need continuous monitoring; Portable Inspector is a periodic scan tool, not a real-time detection platform.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation
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Common questions about comparing AVEVA vs TXOne Portable Inspector for your industrial control system security needs.
AVEVA: AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors..
TXOne Portable Inspector: USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVEVA and TXOne Portable Inspector serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases: both are Industrial Control System Security tools. Key differences: AVEVA is Free while TXOne Portable Inspector is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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