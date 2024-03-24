Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.

TXOne Portable Inspector

Mid-market and enterprise OT teams with air-gapped ICS networks need TXOne Portable Inspector because it scans and remediates malware on disconnected devices without requiring agent installation, which eliminates the deployment friction that kills most OT security tools. The USB form factor with LED status indicators works in environments where you cannot push software, and the central console logs findings for compliance reporting against supply chain risk frameworks. Skip this if your operational technology is already networked and you need continuous monitoring; Portable Inspector is a periodic scan tool, not a real-time detection platform.