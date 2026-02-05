StrongDM Access Control

Teams managing access across databases, servers, and Kubernetes clusters who want to kill standing privileges entirely will find StrongDM Access Control built exactly for that job; the just-in-time provisioning model with credential-less access means your engineers get what they need without permanent keys sitting in memory or config files. The platform enforces policies in real time based on user context and logs everything for audit, which covers the identity management and continuous monitoring functions that actually matter when an engineer's credentials leak. Skip this if you need a unified access platform that also handles entitlements across SaaS applications; StrongDM focuses on infrastructure access and doesn't try to stretch into identity governance.