Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

StrongDM Access Control: PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control. built by strongdm. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Role-based access control (RBAC)..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.