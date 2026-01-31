Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. StrongDM Access Control is a commercial privileged access management tool by strongdm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Teams managing access across databases, servers, and Kubernetes clusters who want to kill standing privileges entirely will find StrongDM Access Control built exactly for that job; the just-in-time provisioning model with credential-less access means your engineers get what they need without permanent keys sitting in memory or config files. The platform enforces policies in real time based on user context and logs everything for audit, which covers the identity management and continuous monitoring functions that actually matter when an engineer's credentials leak. Skip this if you need a unified access platform that also handles entitlements across SaaS applications; StrongDM focuses on infrastructure access and doesn't try to stretch into identity governance.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs StrongDM Access Control for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
StrongDM Access Control: PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control. built by strongdm. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Role-based access control (RBAC)..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in role-based access control (rbac). Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. StrongDM Access Control differentiates with Just-in-Time (JIT) access provisioning, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Dynamic policy-driven access controls.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. StrongDM Access Control is developed by strongdm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and StrongDM Access Control serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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