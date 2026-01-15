Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..

watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management: Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery across IT infrastructure, SaaS, and cloud, Continuous automated security testing without agents, Proactive threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.