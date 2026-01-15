StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..

Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.