Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
StackHawk API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by StackHawk. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Platform and product security teams managing microservices across multiple repositories need StackHawk API Discovery to stop shipping undocumented APIs into production; it's the only tool that maps your attack surface directly from code commits and flags shadow endpoints before they become breach vectors. The AI-generated OpenAPI specs and continuous inventory updates mean your API catalog stays in sync with actual deployments, which NIST ID.AM asset management requires but most teams skip entirely. Skip this if your APIs are mostly monolithic REST services behind a single gateway,you'll pay for microservices and serverless detection you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
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Common questions about comparing StackHawk API Discovery vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
StackHawk API Discovery differentiates with Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
StackHawk API Discovery is developed by StackHawk. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
StackHawk API Discovery integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Wallarm API Security integrates with PagerDuty, VictorOps, Opsgenie, Jira, Splunk and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
StackHawk API Discovery and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Serverless. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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