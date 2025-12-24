Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. StackHawk API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Platform and product security teams managing microservices across multiple repositories need StackHawk API Discovery to stop shipping undocumented APIs into production; it's the only tool that maps your attack surface directly from code commits and flags shadow endpoints before they become breach vectors. The AI-generated OpenAPI specs and continuous inventory updates mean your API catalog stays in sync with actual deployments, which NIST ID.AM asset management requires but most teams skip entirely. Skip this if your APIs are mostly monolithic REST services behind a single gateway,you'll pay for microservices and serverless detection you don't need.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs StackHawk API Discovery for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. StackHawk API Discovery differentiates with Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. StackHawk API Discovery is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan integrates with VS Code, GitHub Actions, Swagger Editor. StackHawk API Discovery integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Scan and StackHawk API Discovery serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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