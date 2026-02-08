Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security. built by Spyderbat. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime monitoring of processes, network connections, and file access, Behavioral Context Web for causal relationship mapping, Real-time and historical runtime visibility across Kubernetes, containers, and VMs..

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.