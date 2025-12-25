Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security. built by Spyderbat. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime monitoring of processes, network connections, and file access, Behavioral Context Web for causal relationship mapping, Real-time and historical runtime visibility across Kubernetes, containers, and VMs..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.