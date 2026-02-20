Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Solvo CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Solvo. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in cloud alert noise will find real value in Solvo CDR's multi-contextual correlation engine, which cuts false positives by connecting network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior signals that single-source detectors miss. The tool covers detection and incident analysis well (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN), but remediation automation is narrower than competitors; you're getting targeted fixes at code and IAM layers, not the full infrastructure-as-code rollback some buyers expect. Skip this if your team needs native SIEM integration or runs primarily on-premises; Solvo is cloud-first and assumes you're already streaming logs elsewhere.
Upwind Application Runtime Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating containerized workloads across multiple cloud providers should choose Upwind Application Runtime Protection for its eBPF sensor visibility paired with cloud log correlation, which catches runtime anomalies that purely agent-based or agentless tools miss. The platform covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE for continuous behavioral baselining. Skip this if you need CSPM or vulnerability management bundled in; Upwind is strictly a runtime detection and response tool, not a platform play.
Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.
Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs
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Common questions about comparing Solvo CDR vs Upwind Application Runtime Protection for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Solvo CDR: Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data..
Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Solvo CDR differentiates with Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data. Upwind Application Runtime Protection differentiates with eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs.
Solvo CDR is developed by Solvo. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Solvo CDR and Upwind Application Runtime Protection serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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