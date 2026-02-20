Solvo CDR: Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data..

Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.