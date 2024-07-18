Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Snyk Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. SonarSource SonarQube is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams embedding security into pull requests will get immediate value from Snyk Code's AI-powered fixes that actually apply without breaking builds; the 80% accuracy on auto-remediation means developers spend less time reading vulnerability explanations and more time shipping. Real-time IDE scanning across 90% of LLM libraries catches supply chain risk before code review, and the self-hosted AI engine eliminates the privacy concerns that typically block adoption at regulated enterprises. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or you need deep CSPM coverage; Snyk Code is deliberately focused on the left-shift problem of catching vulnerable code early, not monitoring what's already deployed.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need SonarQube for its taint analysis, which catches injection vulnerabilities that traditional SAST misses by tracking data flow end-to-end across 35+ languages. The AI CodeFix feature actually reduces remediation time by suggesting context-aware fixes inline, and SOC 2 Type II certification covers the compliance box for most mid-market buyers. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need secrets scanning as your primary control; SonarQube finds exposed credentials but treats it as a secondary scanner rather than the core value prop.
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation
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Common questions about comparing Snyk Code vs SonarSource SonarQube for your static application security testing needs.
Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..
SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Snyk Code differentiates with Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix. SonarSource SonarQube differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security.
Snyk Code is developed by Snyk. SonarSource SonarQube is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Snyk Code integrates with GitHub, Google OAuth, Jira, Popular IDEs, CI/CD tools and 2 more. SonarSource SonarQube integrates with IDE integration, CI/CD pipeline integration, DevOps tools integration. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Snyk Code and SonarSource SonarQube serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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