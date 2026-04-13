Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.