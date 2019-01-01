Wappalyzer

Security teams mapping external attack surface for web applications should start with Wappalyzer because it identifies technology stacks faster and cheaper than manual reconnaissance, and the free tier actually works without constant upsells. You get API access to scan hundreds of sites monthly, which beats the pay-per-lookup model competitors use. Skip this if you need continuous passive monitoring of your own infrastructure or vulnerability correlation baked in; Wappalyzer is a lookup tool, not a persistent scanner, so you're running point-in-time checks rather than feeding live asset data into your SIEM.