Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Wappalyzer is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Security teams mapping external attack surface for web applications should start with Wappalyzer because it identifies technology stacks faster and cheaper than manual reconnaissance, and the free tier actually works without constant upsells. You get API access to scan hundreds of sites monthly, which beats the pay-per-lookup model competitors use. Skip this if you need continuous passive monitoring of your own infrastructure or vulnerability correlation baked in; Wappalyzer is a lookup tool, not a persistent scanner, so you're running point-in-time checks rather than feeding live asset data into your SIEM.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Wappalyzer for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Wappalyzer: A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear and Wappalyzer serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Aleph Search Clear is Commercial while Wappalyzer is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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