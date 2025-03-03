Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Semgrep Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. SonarSource SonarQube is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code across 30+ languages need Semgrep Code because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before merge, not in staging; the AI-powered triage cuts false positives by filtering GPT-4 findings through 900+ high-confidence rules, so developers actually fix real issues instead of ignoring alerts. Scans complete in under five minutes with native GitHub and GitLab integration, meaning security checks won't become a bottleneck in your CI/CD. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime or infrastructure risk; Semgrep Code prioritizes the ID.RA and PR.PS phases where developers can still act, not post-deployment detection.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need SonarQube for its taint analysis, which catches injection vulnerabilities that traditional SAST misses by tracking data flow end-to-end across 35+ languages. The AI CodeFix feature actually reduces remediation time by suggesting context-aware fixes inline, and SOC 2 Type II certification covers the compliance box for most mid-market buyers. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need secrets scanning as your primary control; SonarQube finds exposed credentials but treats it as a secondary scanner rather than the core value prop.
SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities
Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation
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Common questions about comparing Semgrep Code vs SonarSource SonarQube for your static application security testing needs.
Semgrep Code: SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations..
SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Semgrep Code differentiates with 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations. SonarSource SonarQube differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security.
Semgrep Code is developed by Semgrep. SonarSource SonarQube is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Semgrep Code integrates with Jira, Slack, Bitbucket, CircleCI, Jenkins and 3 more. SonarSource SonarQube integrates with IDE integration, CI/CD pipeline integration, DevOps tools integration. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Semgrep Code and SonarSource SonarQube serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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