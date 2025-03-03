Semgrep Code: SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations..

SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.