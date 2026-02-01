Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecurityScorecard. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence
Security teams responsible for threat hunting and external asset discovery will get the most from SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence, particularly its malware detection powered by a global sinkhole network covering 150+ families and daily IOC analysis across thousands of samples. The platform scans over 1500 ports globally every seven days and surfaces both clear and dark web threats, directly supporting ID.AM and ID.RA functions in your risk assessment workflow. Skip this tool if you need internal vulnerability management or incident response capabilities; Attack Surface Intelligence is deliberately outward-facing, leaving the internal half of your attack surface blind.
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by SecurityScorecard. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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