SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..

TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.