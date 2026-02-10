Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..

Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent: AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies. built by Terralogic. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI system interactions with sensitive data, Unauthorized prompt and input/output flagging, Policy enforcement for internal and external security compliance..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.