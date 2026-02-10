Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Secure.com is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Secure.com. Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Terralogic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing fast incident detection without heavy infrastructure overhead should evaluate Secure.com for its AI-native approach to threat identification. The platform covers six of nine NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning it prioritizes finding and understanding threats over orchestrating recovery workflows. Skip this if your team needs native incident response automation or forensic playbooks; Secure.com excels at detection and characterization, not remediation at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unsanctioned AI tool sprawl need Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent because it's the only tool that gives you visibility and control over both internal and external AI usage before data walks out the door. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and policy enforcement, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and GDPR that actually reduce audit prep work. Skip this if your organization isn't actively worried about shadow AI adoption or if you need AI threat detection bolted onto an existing SIEM; Terralogic is purpose-built for AI governance, not a sidebar feature.
Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST
AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies
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Common questions about comparing Secure.com vs Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent for your ai threat detection needs.
Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent: AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies. built by Terralogic. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI system interactions with sensitive data, Unauthorized prompt and input/output flagging, Policy enforcement for internal and external security compliance..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Secure.com is developed by Secure.com. Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent is developed by Terralogic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Secure.com and Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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