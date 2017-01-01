Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting ransomware actors and extortion threats will get the most from Searchlight Cyber Cerberus; its 15+ years of dark web history and ransomware-specific intelligence tracking let you map threat actor behavior and negotiation patterns before incidents land on your network. The combination of stealth Tor/I2P access, username pivoting, and AI-powered conversation summarization maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, giving you detection and analysis capabilities most threat intel platforms skip. Skip this if your priority is surface web monitoring or you need integration with existing SOAR workflows; Cerberus is built for deep, manual investigation by teams with dedicated threat intelligence staff.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies without dedicated threat intelligence staff should use DarkIQ to stop worrying about dark web leaks and supply chain exposure; the platform does the heavy lifting with automated monitoring across 475+ billion records and AI-powered categorization that surfaces only actionable threats. It maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and flags compromised credentials in real time, which means your team gets context instead of noise. Skip this if you're already staffed with analysts who prefer manual hunting or need deep forensic analysis of threat actor infrastructure; DarkIQ trades flexibility for speed.
Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool
Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat
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Common questions about comparing Searchlight Cyber Cerberus vs Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ for your digital risk protection needs.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..
Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ai-powered language translation for top 10 dark web languages. Searchlight Cyber Cerberus differentiates with Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ differentiates with Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus and Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Tor. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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