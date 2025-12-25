SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..

Sonatype SBOM Manager: Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.