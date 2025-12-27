SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..

Saviynt ISPM: Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity, access, and asset discovery, Identity data inventory management, Identity and access risk detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.