Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Saviynt ISPM is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SailPoint Agent Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams struggling to govern AI agent proliferation across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in SailPoint Agent Identity Security because it's the only platform treating agents as first-class identities requiring the same access controls as humans. The tool aggregates agents across multiple cloud providers, assigns human ownership with automated updates tied to role changes, and surfaces indirect access patterns that homegrown inventories consistently miss. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on cloud platforms or still treats agent access as a development concern rather than a governance requirement.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in identity sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Saviynt ISPM for its ability to surface hidden access risks that traditional IAM misses through cross-correlation of identities, assets, and permissions. The platform scores meaningfully on NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions, and its non-human identity discovery catches service accounts and API credentials that most governance tools ignore. Skip this if your organization has simple, well-documented access models or lacks the operational maturity to act on remediation recommendations at scale; Saviynt works best when you already know identity hygiene is broken and need proof.
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection
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Common questions about comparing SailPoint Agent Identity Security vs Saviynt ISPM for your non-human identity needs.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..
Saviynt ISPM: Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity, access, and asset discovery, Identity data inventory management, Identity and access risk detection..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security differentiates with AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support. Saviynt ISPM differentiates with Identity, access, and asset discovery, Identity data inventory management, Identity and access risk detection.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Saviynt ISPM is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security and Saviynt ISPM serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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