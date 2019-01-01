Recon-ng Framework

Penetration testers and red teams running initial reconnaissance campaigns will get immediate value from Recon-ng Framework because its modular architecture lets you chain custom reconnaissance modules without context switching between tools. The 5,448 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal that the framework has real operational maturity despite being free. Skip this if your team needs commercial support, compliance documentation, or automation that integrates with ticketing systems; Recon-ng is built for hands-on operators, not for reducing manual workflow overhead.