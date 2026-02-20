Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Recon-ng Framework is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Penetration testers and red teams running initial reconnaissance campaigns will get immediate value from Recon-ng Framework because its modular architecture lets you chain custom reconnaissance modules without context switching between tools. The 5,448 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal that the framework has real operational maturity despite being free. Skip this if your team needs commercial support, compliance documentation, or automation that integrates with ticketing systems; Recon-ng is built for hands-on operators, not for reducing manual workflow overhead.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Recon-ng Framework for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Recon-ng Framework: A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Recon-ng Framework is open-source with 5,448 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Recon-ng Framework serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Aleph Search Clear is Commercial while Recon-ng Framework is Free, Recon-ng Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox