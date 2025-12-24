Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..

Xygeni Secrets Security: Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.