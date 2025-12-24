Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Xygeni Secrets Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping code fast will find value in Qwiet AI Secrets Detection because it catches credential leaks before they reach production without requiring extensive tuning or false positive triage. The Code Property Graph approach understands context,distinguishing actual secrets from commented-out examples,which pattern-matching competitors routinely botch, and the free scanning tier lets you validate the signal quality before buying. Skip this if your organization needs secrets *remediation* and rotation orchestration; Qwiet detects the problem but leaves cleanup to your secrets manager.
Teams shipping code at velocity who can't afford secrets in production should pick Xygeni Secrets Security for its differential baseline scanning and pre-commit blocking, which stop leaks before they reach repositories instead of chasing them afterward. The tool covers the full SDLC from pre-commit through production with real-time monitoring and automated revocation, and its context-based severity model cuts noise on false positives that plague generic scanners. Skip this if your org needs secrets management as a separate vault product; Xygeni detects and flags, but doesn't store or rotate secrets natively.
Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph
Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Qwiet AI Secrets Detection vs Xygeni Secrets Security for your static application security testing needs.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..
Xygeni Secrets Security: Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection differentiates with Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching. Xygeni Secrets Security differentiates with Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is developed by Qwiet. Xygeni Secrets Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection and Xygeni Secrets Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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