Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is a commercial secrets detection tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping code fast will find value in Qwiet AI Secrets Detection because it catches credential leaks before they reach production without requiring extensive tuning or false positive triage. The Code Property Graph approach understands context,distinguishing actual secrets from commented-out examples,which pattern-matching competitors routinely botch, and the free scanning tier lets you validate the signal quality before buying. Skip this if your organization needs secrets *remediation* and rotation orchestration; Qwiet detects the problem but leaves cleanup to your secrets manager.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Qwiet AI Secrets Detection for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection differentiates with Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Qwiet AI Secrets Detection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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