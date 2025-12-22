Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..

Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.