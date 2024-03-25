Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
PublicWWW is a free external attack surface management tool. Sn1per Professional 2026 is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for leaked credentials, API keys, or proprietary code snippets in the wild should start with PublicWWW; it's the fastest way to search billions of indexed web pages for specific alphanumeric patterns you actually care about rather than drowning in generic vulnerability feeds. The free tier lets you run unlimited searches without authentication, so you can validate the signal before committing budget. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own source code repositories or continuous scanning of your attack surface; PublicWWW is a manual reconnaissance tool, not a backstop for insider threats or CI/CD pipeline leaks.
A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.
Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management
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Common questions about comparing PublicWWW vs Sn1per Professional 2026 for your external attack surface management needs.
PublicWWW: A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code..
Sn1per Professional 2026: Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management. built by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Core capabilities include Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PublicWWW and Sn1per Professional 2026 serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: PublicWWW is Free while Sn1per Professional 2026 is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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