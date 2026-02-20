Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.

PublicWWW

Security teams hunting for leaked credentials, API keys, or proprietary code snippets in the wild should start with PublicWWW; it's the fastest way to search billions of indexed web pages for specific alphanumeric patterns you actually care about rather than drowning in generic vulnerability feeds. The free tier lets you run unlimited searches without authentication, so you can validate the signal before committing budget. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own source code repositories or continuous scanning of your attack surface; PublicWWW is a manual reconnaissance tool, not a backstop for insider threats or CI/CD pipeline leaks.