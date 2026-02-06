Productiv Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by productiv. Shadow AI Discovery and Governance is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow IT will find immediate value in Productiv Platform because it actually inventories AI tool usage and data training exposure, not just flagged SaaS apps. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and GV.SC supply chain risk, which means you're getting visibility into what's exposing your data through third-party models, plus contract and compliance tracking to close the gap. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection or need to manage on-premises infrastructure; Productiv is SaaS-centric and won't replace your EDR.
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI adoption need Shadow AI Discovery and Governance because it actually finds what your employees are uploading to ChatGPT and Claude before data leaves your network. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and data security controls, which means you get visibility plus enforcement, not just an audit log. Skip this if your organization hasn't documented AI usage yet; you'll get better ROI solving that policy problem first than buying detection for tools you don't know exist.
SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
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Common questions about comparing Productiv Platform vs Shadow AI Discovery and Governance for your shadow it discovery needs.
Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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