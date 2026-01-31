1Password SaaS Manager is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by 1Password. Productiv Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by productiv. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will move fastest with 1Password SaaS Manager because its AI detection actually surfaces apps your Okta logs miss, then automates the entire lifecycle from provisioning through orphaned account cleanup. The platform covers all three NIST asset and access control pillars (ID.AM, PR.AA, GV.SC), which means you're getting discovery, governance, and spend visibility in one tool rather than stitching three. Skip this if your SaaS footprint is under 50 apps or you need deep integration with every niche vendor; 1Password's strength is breadth and speed, not replacing your best-of-breed IAM.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow IT will find immediate value in Productiv Platform because it actually inventories AI tool usage and data training exposure, not just flagged SaaS apps. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and GV.SC supply chain risk, which means you're getting visibility into what's exposing your data through third-party models, plus contract and compliance tracking to close the gap. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection or need to manage on-premises infrastructure; Productiv is SaaS-centric and won't replace your EDR.
SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform
SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control
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Common questions about comparing 1Password SaaS Manager vs Productiv Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..
Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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