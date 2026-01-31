1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..

Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.