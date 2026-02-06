Productiv Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by productiv. Reco Application Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow IT will find immediate value in Productiv Platform because it actually inventories AI tool usage and data training exposure, not just flagged SaaS apps. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and GV.SC supply chain risk, which means you're getting visibility into what's exposing your data through third-party models, plus contract and compliance tracking to close the gap. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection or need to manage on-premises infrastructure; Productiv is SaaS-centric and won't replace your EDR.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS and AI tool sprawl should start here; Reco Application Discovery actually finds what your users are connecting to without requiring manual scans or agent deployment across hundreds of apps. The real strength is continuous OAuth and integration mapping across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, which catches the shadow AI agents and third-party connections your access logs miss entirely. Skip this if you need endpoint visibility or vulnerability scanning; Reco is asset discovery only, not remediation.
SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control
Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations
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Common questions about comparing Productiv Platform vs Reco Application Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..
Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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