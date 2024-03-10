PrismX

Teams new to AWS security who need a fast CIS benchmark audit without vendor lock-in should start with PrismX; the free pricing and JIRA integration mean you can surface compliance gaps and route them to your existing ticketing workflow immediately, no budget approval required. The tool's narrow focus on AWS and CIS baselines covers the Govern function well but skips identity and data risk entirely. Skip this if you're managing multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility into IAM misconfigurations and data exposure; you'll outgrow it quickly.