Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PrismX is a free cloud security posture management tool. Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams new to AWS security who need a fast CIS benchmark audit without vendor lock-in should start with PrismX; the free pricing and JIRA integration mean you can surface compliance gaps and route them to your existing ticketing workflow immediately, no budget approval required. The tool's narrow focus on AWS and CIS baselines covers the Govern function well but skips identity and data risk entirely. Skip this if you're managing multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility into IAM misconfigurations and data exposure; you'll outgrow it quickly.
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool
Teams running AWS at startup scale or early-stage growth will find Zeus useful because it enforces CIS benchmarks without requiring a dedicated cloud security hire; the free pricing and 710 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust. The automatic remediation feature means you can harden misconfigurations in batches rather than ticket them one by one. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or continuous drift detection across dozens of accounts; Zeus is purpose-built for AWS config audits, not runtime monitoring or infrastructure drift.
PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management.
Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings.
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Common questions about comparing PrismX vs Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool for your cloud security posture management needs.
PrismX: PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management..
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool: Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PrismX and Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover CIS, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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